YOASOBI's ‘Idol’ from Oshi no Ko becomes the fastest song to hit 400 million streams on Oricon

Japanese musical duo YOASOBI is making waves once again, this time with their hit song "Idol." The track, which serves as the opening theme for the popular anime Oshi no Ko, has achieved a remarkable milestone in streaming history, as confirmed by Oricon and Sony Music. Japanese duo YOASOBI's hit song "Idol" which is Spring anime 2023's hit anime Oshi no Ko's opening theme becomes fastest to reach 400 million streams on Oricon.(Oshi no Ko)

"Idol" has become the fastest song ever to cross the 400 million streams mark on the Oricon charts. This impressive feat underscores YOASOBI's growing influence in the music world. The track has held the top spot on the charts for an impressive 19 weeks, marking one of the lengthiest runs at number one. Its global impact is equally remarkable, as the song also claimed the top spot on Apple's "Music Top 100: Global" list.

As of August 22, 2023, "Idol" has amassed a staggering 403,127,806 streams, with over 16 million streams recorded in the past week alone. YOASOBI's ability to maintain this level of popularity over time is a testament to its unique sound and strong fanbase.

Moreover, "Idol" is YOASOBI's fourth song to achieve the 400 million streams milestone, following the success of tracks like "Into The Night," "Monster," and "Ultramarine." While YOASOBI trails behind Official HIGE DANdism's five songs in this category, their consistent performance is commendable.

Also Read | Oshi no Ko manga goes on hiatus amid creator Aka Akasaka’s health issues

The track's rapid rise to the 400 million streams mark is a noteworthy accomplishment. It achieved this milestone in just 19 weeks, setting a new speed record. This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Official HiGE DANdism's "Subtitle," which took 32 weeks to reach the same mark.

"Idol" owes much of its success to its role as the opening theme for the Oshi no Ko TV anime. The anime's popularity has undoubtedly contributed to the track's widespread recognition. Oshi no Ko, currently available on HIDIVE, has garnered a dedicated fanbase and has even been renewed for a second season. For those unfamiliar, "Oshi no Ko" offers a unique glimpse into the world of showbiz, where lies and ambition collide. The plot follows Goro, a countryside OB-GYN, and Ai Hoshino, a budding idol. Their unexpected encounter sets off a chain of events that promises an intriguing perspective on the entertainment industry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON