Pokemon's Ash Ketchum finally becomes world champion after 25 years

Many of us have grown up watching Pokemon. It is undoubtedly one of those shows that hold a special place in our hearts. While over the years, you may have lost touch with the show's events, the official Twitter page of Pokemon recently declared that Ash Ketchum has finally become the world champion after 25 years. In the post, they shared, "He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion!"

Take a look at the Tweet by the official page of Pokemon here:

He's done it! Ash has become a World Champion! 🏆🎉 pic.twitter.com/a2jPb8pym3 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 11, 2022

After this Tweet was made, the voice actor for Ash in the American version of the series tweeted, "I can't wait to share the English dub of this episode of Pokemon with the world. What an absolute honor to be voicing Ash Ketchum as he becomes a world champion. He really is the very best, like no one ever was."

Take a look at her Tweet here:

I can’t wait to share the English dub of this episode of Pokémon with the world. What an absolute honor to be voicing Ash Ketchum as he becomes a world champion 🥹🙌❤️



He really is the very best

Like no one ever was 😎 https://t.co/pDw0PJLkYK — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) November 11, 2022

Since the news of Ash Ketchum finally becoming the world champion was shared, many excited fans have taken over the social media site and reacted to it. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

In Japan, Ash's win was screened on the big buildings.

I CAN'T BELIEVE THEY LITERALLY SHOWED ASH'S WIN ON THE BIG SCREENS IN JAPAN RIGHT IN THE CITY #WorldChampionAshKetchum #anipoke #アニポケ #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/BhSczoziJq — 🪄🎃 Annet 🎃🪄 (@Akilvers) November 11, 2022

One user even got emotional and shared this.

Wait, I just watched the 25year anniversary Pokémon full final fight.



It was perfect.



I didn’t realize it was actually the culmination of all the seasons and stuff. Showing all Pikachus teammates, Ash catching him before he hits the ground, etc…



Definitely cried like a baby — Mark Zimmerman (@TheeMarkZ) November 12, 2022

A third person mention about other master trials as well.

All things come to an end, he had achieved his dream of becoming a Pokemon Master after many trials in Kanto, Johto, Sinnoh, Hoenn, Unova, Kalos, and Alola. He finally achieved it in the World Coronation Series in Galar. — Professor Duke (@TheMOUNTAINOUR) November 12, 2022

This person who stopped watching Pokemon after some time but is happy to know that Ash finally became a champion gave this reaction:

I stopped watching Pokémon after Diamond and Pearl ended because I grew up and I started watching more mature anime but the fact that Ash and Pikachu finally became champions after their 25 years journey brings me so much joy. — trvxzen (@trvxzen) November 12, 2022

As per the official website of Pokemon, the vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International, Taito Okiura, said, "Ash Ketchum's determination and perseverance to achieve his goal of becoming the world's top Pokémon Trainer throughout 25 seasons represents the very best of what it means to be a Trainer." He further added that they could not wait to celebrate this moment with Pokémon fans when the newest season of 'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series' and this air around the world in the coming year.