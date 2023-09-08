Pluto Season 1 set to release this October - Release date, where to watch and more

Excitement is building as the release date for Pluto Season 1 on Netflix draws near. This animated series, a creation of Osamu Tezuka and Naoki Urasawa, has garnered quite the following, and fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival on the streaming platform. Here's what you need to know about when you can start watching. Pluto adapts "The Greatest Robot on Earth" arc from Tezuka's Astro Boy, turning it into a suspenseful murder mystery.(Netflix)

When is the Pluto Season 1 Netflix release date?

You won't have to wait much longer – Pluto Season 1 is set to hit Netflix on October 26, 2023. On that date, you can join the intrigue as Inspector Gesicht faces peril after a series of mysterious murders that claim the world's most advanced robots and their human allies.

The talented cast includes familiar voices like Shinshû Fuji as Gesicht, Yôko Hikasa as Atom, Minori Suzuki as Uran, Toshihiko Seki as Pluto, Romi Park as Helena, Ron Bottitta as Duncan, Hideyuki Tanaka as Brau, Ken’yû Horiuchi as President Alexander, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Professor Abullah, Eizô Tsuda as Dr. Tenma, Michio Hazama as Duncan, and more.

When can you stream Pluto Season 1?

The wait will be over on October 26th when Pluto Season 1 becomes available for streaming on Netflix. Current Netflix subscribers can dive right into the series on that day. If you're not yet a subscriber, you can easily sign up to catch all the action.

For those unaware of the series, here's the official synopsis of Pluto Season 1, "When the world's seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, Inspector Gesicht soon discovers that he's also in danger."

With its suspenseful plot, Pluto Season 1 promises to be a must-watch series. So, make a note of the date, consider a Netflix subscription if you haven't got it already, and get ready for an engaging journey into the world of "Pluto Season 1.