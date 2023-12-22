JJK Season 2 Episode 22: Yuji and Choso team up as Yuki Tsukumo returns, Mei Mei reveals her true nature

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 aired on December 21st. Like previous episodes, it was pretty fast-paced and information-heavy. The episode not only featured the death of the cursed spirit Mahito but also brought back a significant character from Gojo's Past arc. The episode titled Metamorphosis Part 2 incorporated chapters 133 to 136 of the JJK manga series. Viewers also saw Yuji Itadori and Choso teaming up. Interestingly, one character drew major hate from audiences after revealing her true nature during a scene in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Yuki Tsukumo in JJK S2 Ep22

Mahito dies, Yuji and Choso team up

Before his death at the hands of Pseudo-Geto, Mahito tried to attack the most villainous character in the JJK world. However, he acknowledged the fact that he knew his fate all along. Pseudo-Geto absorbed Mahito and consumed the curse using the technique of Cursed Spirit Manipulation. The scene left viewers speculating whether Mahito saw Kenjaku's soul before being absorbed.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kenjaku started unloading all the information about Supreme Arts or the Maximum Techniques. One art in particular- Uzumaki, allows him to combine all his curses to unleash a mighty force. After several students tried to attack him, Pseudo-Geto attempted to hit Miwa with Uzumazi. However, Kusakabe saved her just in time.

In the next scene, a shocking revelation is made. Choso holds the ability to sense whenever his siblings are in trouble. He realised Yuji was his younger brother after getting an intense flashback of his death. Choso then decided to attack Geto and Uraume using his blood manipulation technique. Despite Kenjaku having the upper hand, Choso refused to give up.

This allowed Yuji, Panda, and Noritoshi to attack together. However, Uraume froze Yuji using the ice technique and attempted to kill Choso with ice, but Yuji ended up saving him.

Yuki Tsukumo makes a comeback

The fan-favourite character from the Gojo's Past arc- Yuki Tsukumo, suddenly appeared and saved them from Pseudo-Geto and Uraume. After clinching her victory, Yuki quipped, “What type of girls do you like?” referring to her question to Pseudo-Geto from years ago.

Mei Mei reveals her true nature

The latest episode of JJK Season 2 made fans infuriated over Mei Mei. In a scene in Malaysia, she was seen lying on a bed alongside her younger brother, Ui Ui. Seeing them together, fans were left absolutely disgusted. As they were relaxing together, Mei Mei got a phone call, and she got up from the bed, ignoring her brother to receive the call.