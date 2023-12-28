Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami shows ‘hate’ against Gojo by letting Sukuna use his cursed technique

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in for a wild ride as the latest chapter unfolds, revealing Gege Akutami's apparent dislike for the iconic character Gojo Satoru. In a surprising turn of events, Sukuna, the King of Curses, mocks Gojo by mimicking his powerful move. Gege Akutami's latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter reveals apparent dislike for Gojo Satoru.(Gege Akutami, MAPPA)

The backstory of Akutami's discontent with Gojo Satoru:

Gege Akutami's discomfort with Gojo Satoru stems from the character's overpowering presence, hindering the natural progression of the story.

The decision to bestow too much power upon Gojo created challenges in introducing new credible threats, leading to Akutami's growing animosity towards their own creation.

Sukuna's mockery in Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 247:

In the latest chapter, Sukuna, in a battle with Yuji and sorcerer Higuruma, executes a move resembling Gojo's Limitless: Hollow Purple. The move, Scale of the Dragon Recoil Twin Meteors, seems like a deliberate mimicry, emphasising Akutami's subtle disdain for Gojo. Imagine the most powerful sorcerer (Gojo Satoru) being killed by the king of curses (Sukuna) and then the same curse using Satoru's techniques against his beloved students. It was blasphemous!

Akutami's indirect mockery of Gojo Satoru:

While Akutami has not explicitly admitted to disliking Gojo, their actions, including indirect mocking and offensive tweets, suggest a strained relationship with the character. Akutami's use of Sukuna to mock Gojo only proved the narrative.

Gojo's god complex and Akutami's critique:

Akutami's frustration may be linked to Gojo's perceived "God Complex," where the character's overwhelming power disrupted the balance of the Jujutsu Kaisen world. Despite the animosity, Akutami has worked diligently to create an in-depth character in Gojo as any real artist would do.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 248 speculations and spoiler expectations:

Fans can anticipate Chapter 248 spoilers by January 16-17, 2024, following Weekly Shonen Jump's holiday break. The latest chapter witnessed intense moments, with Sukuna provoking Higuruma and Yuji ultimately stabbing Sukuna in the back.