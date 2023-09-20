Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami gets death threats and hate comments for killing off Gojo

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has left fans reeling with the tragic death of one of their favourite characters, Satoru Gojo. The manga's author, Gege Akutami, has sparked mixed emotions among readers with this unexpected turn of events. Fans devastated by the death of Satoru Gojo in the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, sparking backlash towards the author, Gege Akutami.(Viz Media, Gege Akutami)

The much-anticipated battle between Gojo, the formidable sorcerer, and Sukuna, the King of Curses, had been a highlight of the series since its inception. Chapter 235 concluded with Gojo's apparent victory, after a breathtaking showdown that saw him sacrifice Shinjuku to defeat Mahoraga and Sukuna.

However, chapter 236 took a heart-wrenching turn, revealing Gojo's untimely demise. This revelation left fans in shock and prompted discussions about Akutami's storytelling choices. Disappointed fans expressed their feelings on social media platforms, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their sadness and frustration.

Some fans criticized Akutami for his handling of Gojo's death, believing that the character deserved a different fate, especially given his significance in the series. Gojo's character had been a central figure throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, and his popularity among fans added to the emotional impact of his death.

The unexpected nature of Gojo's demise and the sudden shift in the story's direction left readers feeling a sense of betrayal. While character deaths are not uncommon in manga, Gojo's passing was particularly impactful due to his role in the narrative.

Despite the mixed reactions, it's important to acknowledge that Akutami's storytelling decisions have generated passionate responses, similar to other well-known manga series. In some cases, intense fan reactions have even led to threats against manga authors, raising concerns about the toll it takes on creators.

As Jujutsu Kaisen fans come to terms with this unexpected turn of events, they await future chapters with a mix of anticipation and uncertainty, hoping for a resolution that does justice to Satoru Gojo's legacy in this beloved manga.

