From Yuji's execution to Gojo's expulsion - All the decisions made in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 concluded with a jaw-dropping finale, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The Shibuya Incident arc wreaked havoc, and the aftermath has set the stage for a startling turn of events: Yuji Itadori is marked for execution! Jujutsu Kaisen

Shibuya Incident fallout: Yuji's dangerous situation unfolds

The Shibuya Incident arc brought significant changes, claiming the lives of major characters and leaving Japan in ruins. As fake Suguru Geto readies the next phase of his plan, Yuji becomes entangled in the chaos, with Sukuna's control making him a perceived threat to Jujutsu society.

The execution tease: Yuta Okkotsu's return adds intrigue

Season 2's finale not only brought back Yuta Okkotsu, a highly anticipated return, but it also teased his involvement in Yuji's impending punishment. With Gojo, Yaga, and Yuji labelled as central figures in the Shibuya Incident, a dark fate awaits them in the upcoming arc.

Orders from the Jujutsu society higherups: The verdict is in

The shocking orders from the Jujutsu society higher-ups set the stage for Season 3:

Suguru Geto's survival leads to the reinstatement of his death sentence.

Satoru Gojo is expelled from Jujutsu society for his alleged involvement in the Shibuya Incident.

Masamichi Yaga is sentenced to death for inciting Gojo and Geto.

Yuji Itadori's suspension on the death sentence is revoked, and execution looms.

Yuta Okkotsu is appointed as Yuji's executioner.

Culling Game arc: What's next for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Although Season 3's release date is yet to be revealed, it's confirmed to adapt the Culling Game arc. Following the intense events of Season 2, this arc promises a rollercoaster of death, new characters, powerful abilities, intense battles, and more.