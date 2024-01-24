JJK 249 release date and time: Here's why new chapter isn't releasing this week

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have long awaited the release of new chapters amid Weekly Shonen Jump's winter break, last year in December. JJK chapter 248, which was released last week, ended on an intense cliffhanger. However, fans will have to be patient as JJK chapter 249 will not be released this week. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime and manga series in the world(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 release date and time

Despite the magazine having been back to its normal schedule, JJK has been delayed for another week. Instead of a January release, JJK chapter 249 is slated for a February 4 release. However, the release time differs across various regions. You can find the release time according to your timezone below:

8:00 am PST

10:00 am CST

11:00 am EST

Why is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 delayed?

The release date of JJK chapter 249 was pushed back due to its creator, Gege Akutami's break. Although the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 9 will be released this week, it will not include JJK. This means that chapter 249 will be included in the tenth issue.

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Fans can read the JJK manga on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, and the Shonen Jump Plus app. Moreover, Shonen Jump also allows fans to read Chapters 247 and 248 for free. However, you can read the rest of the chapters after a subscription.

What to expect from JJK 249?

Jujutsu Kaisen editor Junya Fukuda recently revealed the upcoming chapters will be particularly shocking as the series is nearing its conclusion. Per Dexterto, chapter 249 may finally lead to Yuta's domain expansion as his true powers have never been fully explored ever since it was last teased during the Culling Game arc. Other speculations about the coming chapter hint at an intense fight sequence between Yuta and Sukuna.