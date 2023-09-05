JJK mangaka Gege Akutami praises Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Shibuya Incident Arc

Fans of "Jujutsu Kaisen" can breathe a sigh of relief as Season 2 resumes with a bang, diving headfirst into the much-anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc. Following a brief hiatus after the gripping Hidden Inventory and Premature Death flashback arc, viewers were eager to rejoin Yuji Itadori and the gang on their supernatural adventures. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 resumes with the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident Arc, promising thrilling developments.(MAPPA)

In Season 2 Episode 6, the series embarks on the initial stages of the Shibuya Incident arc. It begins by reintroducing us to Yuji and the crew, offering a taste of what's to come in this pivotal storyline.

The creator of "Jujutsu Kaisen," Gege Akutami, expressed their admiration for how the anime has handled this transitional phase. In a special comment shared through the show's official Twitter account, Akutami had this to say about Episode 6:

"Thanks for Season 2 Episode 6! Really happy to see that even the transition episode between arcs is also super well done!! The great key animation for the human worm part reminds me of [Tetsuya] Takeuchi-san's work for Kannagi!! Whoa, that was 15 years ago?! Seriouslyyyyyy!? P.S. I'm behind on that thing that starts with manu- and ends with -script, so I couldn't watch the episode in real-time. Sorry...no guarantees this won't happen again in the future."

While Episode 6 marks the start of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the titular incident is yet to unfold officially. This arc is one of the most eagerly anticipated by fans due to its significant impact on the manga's storyline. With each new episode, the intensity of Season 2 is expected to ramp up, promising even more thrilling developments.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of "Jujutsu Kaisen" as they air in Japan, streaming on Crunchyroll. The wait is finally over, and the Shibuya Incident Arc promises to be a wild ride for both new and long-time fans of the series.

