Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Arc teases Human Earthworm 4 and Yuji's romance

Get ready, Jujutsu Kaisen fans! The Shibuya Incident Arc is about to hit your screens, and it's shaping up to be one of the most epic storylines in the anime's history. The arc brings back the formidable villains Geto and Mahito, assembling a fearsome force to take on Jujutsu High and pursue their goal of wiping out non-cursed energy users. Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc brings back formidable villains while injecting humor and epic battles.(MAPPA)

But amidst the dark and intense battles, our hero Yuji Itadori manages to inject some humor into the mix. In a conversation with Nobara, he unveils his desire to watch a side-splittingly ridiculous movie, "Human Earthworm 4." Yes, you read that right - it's the fourth installment in a movie series that's as bizarre as it sounds.

This uproarious movie features a mad scientist turning innocent people into earthworm-like creatures. And in this sequel, the Human Earthworm is grappling with an unexpected twist - romance! Imagine an earthworm trying to navigate the complexities of love while dealing with its creepy-crawly transformation.

Yuji's movie choice may be comedic, but he initially got sidetracked thanks to Nobara's attempts to set him up on a date. Back in his previous high school, a girl named Ozawa had her eyes on Yuji, hoping to take their relationship to the next level. Yuji, however, declined her advances. Given the high-stakes battles and chaos that await him in the Shibuya Incident Arc, that might have been a wise move!

As the arc starts, Yuji and his friends stumble upon a shocking revelation - their classmate Mechamaru has been secretly working for the villains. To protect his former friends and Gojo, Mechamaru takes on Geto and Mahito. He unleashes an army of puppets and even dons a supernatural mech suit, setting the stage for an epic showdown that promises to be a major anime event in the upcoming episode.