Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident Arc to feature a stunning Choso transformation

Hold onto your cursed energy, Jujutsu Kaisen fans! Brace yourselves for the epic showdown as Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujutsu Tech students are about to face the storm in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Get ready to dive into some intense action as the arc promises the return of major villains, including Geto and Mahito, and a glowing transformation for Choso.

If you remember Choso from the first season's "Death Painting Arc," he was part of the troublesome trio of brothers who gave Yuji and his friends a run for their money. Although his brothers were defeated, Choso has been biding his time, teaming up with Geto and Mahito for a nefarious comeback. But wait, there's more! The Shibuya Incident Arc has even greater plans in motion, with these antagonists forming just the tip of the iceberg. Brace yourselves for some earth-shattering revelations that will reshape the world of Jujutsu Kaisen as we know it.

In anticipation of the Shibuya Incident Arc, anime enthusiasts have already noticed a sleek new design for Choso. As this villain gears up for a significant role in the upcoming arc, it's no surprise that the animation studio MAPPA has given him a stunning makeover.

If you're craving more insight into the Shibuya Incident Arc, the creators have offered a tantalizing glimpse into the chaos that's about to unfold. "The last laugh will be of either a human or a curse. Gojo Satoru will be in the right place at the right time. We need to get every advantage if we're to seal him. We'll proceed on October 31st in Shibuya," the official description teases.

The stage is set on October 31st, when Shibuya's bustling station is suddenly enshrouded by a mysterious curtain, and civilians find themselves trapped. As the tension escalates, the city's inhabitants start to call for Gojo Satoru. To minimize destruction, the decision-makers entrust Gojo with handling the situation solo. Geto, Mahito, and their cursed allies lie in wait, ready to spring their traps as Gojo arrives.

As the narrative unfolds, we'll witness an unprecedented clash between sorcerers and curses, all converging on the heart of Shibuya.