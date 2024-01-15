Jujutsu Kaisen fans worried as editor hints at ‘shocking’ moment in next chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga series of all time. Due to the current break of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, new chapters will not be released for eight more days. As fans await the release of the next chapter, the series editor's recent comments have left them worried. JJK editor Junya Fukuda has hinted at a potential “shocking” moment in the upcoming chapter 248 ahead of its release. Jujutsu Kaisen editor says something 'shocking' will happen in next chapters(Gege Akutami, MAPPA)

What will happen in the next JJK chapter?

According to Comicbook, during a behind-the-scenes interview round at Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Fukuda dropped a major hint about the upcoming JJK chapter. As pointed out by an X, formerly Twitter user, Fukuda was editing the chapter when the interviewer walked in.

As the interviewer saw what Fukuda was working on, he couldn't keep his eyes away. However, thankfully for the JJK team, the chapters were blurred out during the interview broadcast. Although Fukuda was interrupted in between work, he teased the audience that something “shocking” is underway for JJK fans.

Fans speculate what could happen next in Jujutsu Kaisen

Following the news about the potential shocking moment in the next JJK chapters, fans flocked to social media to share their theories. JJK (Mya), an X user, gave more insight into what happened and wrote, “Junya san was actually editing that ‘shocking’ chapter when the host arrived to interview him. & when the host saw it, he really couldn't take his eyes off that particular moment. Sadly, it was blurred out when telecasted.”

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “White outfit, black hair... YUTA??!!” Another fan speculating what could happen next said, “Kenjaku in Yuta body about to make people drop the series.” Yet another said, “It would fit too. Geto's body is done and Kenjaku taking Yuta's body means he could copy Geto's Cursed Spirit Manipulation allowing him to still use it to complete the merger. He needs Yuta's body at this point.”