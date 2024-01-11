close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman married? Social media abuzz over viral pics

Is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman married? Social media abuzz over viral pics

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2024 07:57 PM IST

Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin were captured together last year attending the US State Dinner organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sam Altman, the chief executive of AI firm OpenAI, has reportedly married his longtime partner, Oliver Mulherin, according to social media posts featuring viral pictures from their ring ceremony.

Sam Altman reportedly married his longtime partner Oliver Mulherin.(X/@heyBarsee)
Sam Altman reportedly married his longtime partner Oliver Mulherin.(X/@heyBarsee)

The pictures depict Altman and Mulherin exchanging rings at a picturesque location. Although these were said to be posted by Mulherin on Instagram, Hindustan Times could not verify them as the account was private.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The CEO of ChatGPT-maker has kept his relationship with his partner Mulherin away from the media's focus. However, they were captured together last year attending the US State Dinner organised for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country.

ALSO READ: ‘Jewish’ Sam Altman of OpenAI voices concern for Palestinian: ‘Atrocious time'

The leader behind the buzzy conversational AI ChatGPT had told New York Magazine that he and his boyfriend, Oliver Mulherin, want to have kids soon.

During the workweek, Altman and Mulherin live together in a house on Russian Hill in the city of San Francisco. On the weekends, they reside in a 25-year-old remodelled house on a private ranch in Napa, California, where Altman, a vegetarian, raises cows, reported Business Insider.

As a computing and software systems student at the University of Melbourne, Altman's partner worked on AI projects related to language detection and games.

Before Mulherin, Altman was last known to be dating Nick Sivo; they were together for nine years, Altman told. Altman and his now ex-boyfriend built a start-up called Loopt, a geolocation software for friends, as reported by New York Magazine.

ALSO READ: How Sam Altman return as OpenAI chief affects Microsoft? Experts explain

This development follows Sam Altman's recent journey through possibly one of the most challenging periods of his career. The co-founder and CEO faced board termination, resulting in two interim CEOs within a week before Altman was ultimately reinstated.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out