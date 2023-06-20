US making special 'plant-based' dinner for Modi, Grammy Award-winning violinist for entertainment

Prime minister Narendra Modi left Tuesday morning on a State visit to the United States – his first and a trip billed a turning point for ties between India and the US with deeper defence cooperation and improved trade ties the focus of talks with president Joe Biden. The significance of the June 21-25 foreign trip was underlined by foreign minister S Jaishankar, who pointed out this will be the second time Modi addresses the US Congress; "No Indian prime minister has addressed it twice. World over also, very few people have done that…" Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden in Oval Office, at White House in Washington,on September 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Before he left for Washington, D.C., prime minister Modi issued a statement that said the formal invitation by Biden reflected 'the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies'.

"I am confident my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenge," the prime minister said before embarking on the trip.

The diplomatic highlight of the prime minister Modi's trip to the United States will undoubtedly be the formal dinner hosted by president Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, that will feature a specially designed vegetarian menu. This will be Biden's third State dinner so far; the first two were for France president Emmanuel Macron in December and South Korea's Suk-Yeol in April.

How is the United States preparing for Modi's visit?

Preparations for Modi's arrival include hiring Nina Curtis, a plant-based chef from California, to design the menu and Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell to provide music for the evening. CNN said that Jill Biden had selected Chef Curtis for her 'experience with plant-based cuisine'.

According to US broadcaster CNN, Chef Curtis will work with White House executive chef Cris Comerford and the White House's pastry chef, Susie Morrison, to develop the dinner menu.

The Bidens will host Modi for dinner on Thursday and the Indian prime minister will spend the night in the White House as their guest.

Significantly, Modi is expected to be welcomed to the White House not just by president Biden but a crowd of thousands of Indian Americans who are expected to gather outside the gates of the American leader's formal residence.

What is the importance of this visit for India?

The visit is expected to give India access to advanced technologies the US rarely shares with non-allies.

The transfer signifies a new bond between the two nations - one underpinned by not just global politics but also business and economics as the US enlist India's aid in efforts to push back against China's growing global influence.

And India's purchase of 31 armed, high altitude, long endurance MQ-9B Sea and Sky Guardian drones has been seen as a key step forward in that context.

Hindustan Times reported this week the landmark $3 billion purchase will be a phased exercise involving initial absorption of technology. The first batch will consist of 10 drones and that the deal will be sealed during Modi's visit.

Cooperation in semiconductors, cyberspace, aerospace, strategic infrastructure and communication, commercial space projects, quantum computing and the use of artificial intelligence will also be discussed, a senior Indian official said.

With input from Reuters

