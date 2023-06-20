Modi in USA: 5 things to know about PM's upcoming state visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an official state visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. The visit will see him participate in events such as Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters lawns, a state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, an address to a joint session of the US Congress, an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora, etc. PM Modi, US President Biden interact during November 2022's G20 Summit in Bali. (Twitter/PMO)

Here are 5 things you must know about PM Modi's state visit to the United States:

(1.) Though he has been prime minister for 9 years, this is his first state visit to the US. This will also be his sixth trip to the country as India's PM.

(2.) Before Modi, the only Indian leaders to make a state visit to the United States were his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh (Nov 23-25, 2009) and President S Radhakrishnan (June 3-5,1963). Besides Modi and Singh (8 trips), 7 Indian prime ministers have undertaken US visits: Jawaharlal Nehru (4), Atal Bihari Vajpayee (4), Indira Gandhi (3), Rajiv Gandhi (3), PV Narasimha Rao (2), and Morarji Desai and IK Gujral (1 each).

(3.) Joe Biden is the third US President Modi will meet during a United States visit. He previously met Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the latter being Biden's immediate predecessor.

(4.) PM Modi's speech in the US Congress, his second (the first came in June 2016), will make him the only Indian leader to do so, and the fourth world leader to address the Congress at least twice.

(5.) On June 21, he will lead the International Day of Yoga 2023 celebrations at the UN headquarters lawns; for the first time, Yoga Day's main ceremony will be hosted abroad.

