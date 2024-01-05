‘Jewish’ Sam Altman of OpenAI voices concern for Palestinian: ‘Atrocious time'

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman on Thursday expressed concern for Palestinian colleagues, pitching for the need for empathy during what he described as an “atrocious time". Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI(Reuters)

“Muslim and Arab (especially Palestinian) colleagues in the tech community i've spoken with feel uncomfortable speaking about their recent experiences, often out of fear of retaliation and damaged career prospects,” said the chief of OpenAI, the parent of ChatGPT, in an X post.

“Our industry should be united in our support of these colleagues; it is an atrocious time,” he said, adding that he hopes for “real and lasting peace”.

The Israel-Hamas war has sparked a surge in hate crimes targeting Jews, Muslims, and Arabs worldwide. Additionally, the conflict has caused divisions within the tech industry, with some companies facing criticism for taking a pro stance.

‘I am Jewish… but’

When asked by an X user about his views on the challenges faced by Jews, OpenAI's head acknowledged the growing issue of antisemitism.

“I am Jewish… I see a lot of people in our industry sticking up for me,” while that support for Muslims is comparatively lower, he said.

Another user alleged that ChatGPT makes jokes about Jews but not Muslims. To this, Altman said, “Both or neither should be allowed, of course.”

Israel-Hamas war divides industry: Four examples

1. Major Western fast-food chains, including McDonald's and Starbucks, faced boycott campaigns over perceived pro-Israeli stances and alleged financial ties to Israel.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski admitted on Thursday that the conflict has resulted in a “meaningful business impact” in several markets.

2. Elon Musk, criticised for endorsing an anti-Jewish post, in November visited the site of the Hamas assault on Israel, expressing a commitment to combat the spread of hatred.

3. In the last month, TikTok CEO Shou Chew and top executives met with influential leaders, discussing concerns about antisemitic content moderation and questioning the popularity of pro-Palestine videos on the platform.

4. A group of workers at Google in early November published an open letter accusing the company of a double standard that allows for “freedom of expression for Israeli Googlers versus Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian Googlers.”