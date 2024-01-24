Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest chapter sparks wild fan theories about Gojo’s revival. Is it possible?

After the Shibuya Incident Arc, our powerful sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, found himself trapped in the Prison Realm, adding a twist to Jujutsu Kaisen's storyline. Sukuna's observations in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter suggest that Gojo might make a comeback.(Gege Akutami, MAPPA)

Culling Game chaos:

Now, with the Culling Game causing havoc and Sukuna's return looming, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are buzzing with theories, especially about Gojo's fate.

Wild fan theories:

The latest manga chapter, Chapter 248, has sparked wild theories in the anime community, suggesting that Gojo might be making a surprising return.

If you haven't read Chapter 248 yet, beware of spoilers ahead!

The chapter reveals that Gojo, presumed dead after a Sukuna encounter, might have a chance at resurrection. Utahime, a character who played a significant role in the recent second season, becomes crucial in this theory. Sukuna notes her reverse cursed technique, hinting at the possibility of Gojo's return.

Sukuna observes that Gojo's body disappeared from the battlefield. This sparks speculation about Utahime's involvement and her ability to transport wounded sorcerers.

Seeds of resurrection:

Sukuna’s words about Utahime's power might have planted the seeds for Gojo's potential resurrection. The king of curses questions the effectiveness of her technique compared to healing oneself.

More on Jujutsu Kaisen:

Gojo, whether alive or presumed dead, remains one of the series' most beloved characters. His return, if it happens, could be a game-changer and a moment fans have been eagerly anticipating.

In the face of Sukuna's re-emergence and the challenges posed by the Culling Game, Gojo's return would be a beacon of hope for our heroes, especially Yuji Itadori.

While Gojo's comeback is speculative, Jujutsu Kaisen has proven to surprise fans. If the beloved sorcerer returns, it promises to be a thrilling and much-needed moment in the series.