JJK 249 spoilers: Will Gojo return? Here's what to expect from upcoming chapter

It's time for Jujutsu Kaisen fans to rejoice as the popular manga series is set to return on February 4 with a brand-new chapter. Anticipation among JJK fans has been building ever since the release date for Chapter 249 was pushed due to Gege Akutami's break. Now, with January nearing its end, several leaks and spoilers about the upcoming chapter have emerged on social media. Here's what to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249 is set to release on February 4

Yuji and Yuta to join forces

Yuta won't face Sukuna alone as Yuji teams up with him on the battlefield. With the two joining forces, it would be much easier for the duo to try and defeat Sukuna. Although the previous chapter has already laid the foundation for Yuta and Rika on the battlefield, Yuji's strength is also expected to be highlighted in JJK chapter 249.

Fans are already familiar with Yuji's ability to use the reverse cursed technique, which has even garnered praise from Sukuna. With the Jujutsu Kaisen editor already hinting that something shocking could happen in the next chapters, fans can expect an intense battle between Yuji, Yuta, Rika, and Sukuna. Another aspect that factors in for both Yuji and Yuta is the fact that they are students of Gojo.

This naturally means that they will continue fighting for Gojo's legacy. Hence, fans can expect to see them form a dominating team. Many have also speculated that Yuta will copy Gojo's technique. However, only time will tell if that could actually happen.

Will Gojo return? Here's how Shoko plays a major role

Undoubtedly, one of the most heartbreaking scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen was Gojo's death. But it wasn't long after Gojo was killed off that fans started speculating about his return. With JJK chapter 249 set to release in less than a week, social media is abuzz with wild theories about Shoko bringing back Gojo.

Again, judging by Gege Akutami's style when it comes to the main characters being killed off and making a back, it is highly likely that Gojo will return. With many calling Gojo's return “monumental” here's what fans are saying:

One X, formerly Twitter user said, “yuta copies gojo’s technique, shoko and utahime bring back gojo, gojo domain expansion and new cursed technique, megumi return, nobara return, sukuna gets defeated with the power of friendship this truly was our jujutsu kaisen.”

Another fan wrote on the platform, “Whether Gojo comes back or not is up to debate, but its mf crazy we’ve said IF he returns, he’d be like the 2nd coming of Buddha, only to come back thx to an add*ct who “was there too”, & one who’s CT is to sing & know how to break it down.”