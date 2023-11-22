Where is Yuta in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime?

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Yuta in Jujutsu Kaisen 0(MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu is a fascinating character in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, who has not yet appeared in the main story. He is the main character of the prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which explores his backstory and his unique Cursed Technique. He is a powerful sorcerer whom his peers and mentors highly regard, but he has been absent from the current events of the anime. The Shibuya incident, which threatens the jujutsu world, has raised questions about his location and his role in the conflict.

In this article, we will explore Why he is not fighting alongside his friends and allies in Shibuya? What is he hiding or waiting for?

During the Jujutsu Kaisen anime events, where is Yuta Okkotsu's?

Yuta, the second-year student enrolled at Tokyo's Jujutsu High, stands out as a formidable sorcerer within the Jujutsu Kaisen series. His potential is acknowledged by Gojo, the preeminent sorcerer of the current era and Yuta's mentor. Gojo foresees the possibility that Yuta may eventually rival or even surpass him in sorcery.

Initially introduced in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, which predates the events portrayed in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, this film delves into Yuta's backstory, unveiling the inception of his journey as a sorcerer. Notably, it uncovers Yuta's lineage, tracing his ancestry to Michizane Sugawara, one of the Big Three Vengeful Spirits, establishing a distant connection to the Gojo Clan.

The movie reaches its pinnacle with an intense and flashy confrontation between Yuta and Geto, culminating in Geto's defeat and demise. Subsequently, in a post-credits scene, Yuta is seen relishing local cuisine in Africa, accompanied by Miguel, a foreign sorcerer who had previously clashed with Gojo during Geto's assault on Tokyo, known as the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.

It is later revealed that Yuta embarked on a journey to Africa to undergo training and study under Miguel in the latter's homeland. Impressively, Yuta and Miguel make an appearance together in the second opening of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, hinting that they are still in Africa honing their skills.

Yuta's debut is approaching in Jujutsu Kaisen anime

Yuta's entrance into the Jujutsu Kaisen manga unfolds in Chapter 137 during Yuji Itadori's Extermination Arc. Following his return to Tokyo, Yuta is tasked by the Jujutsu society's authorities with the mission to eliminate Itadori.

Bound by a compelling commitment to the higher-ups, Yuta engages in a fierce battle with Itadori, ultimately appearing to fatally wound him by thrusting a blade through his heart. However, the truth behind this intense confrontation gradually surfaces—it was a calculated facade orchestrated to safeguard Itadori from the stringent, traditionalist leaders within the Jujutsu society.

Fans can expect Yuta will make his highly anticipated anime debut towards the end of the Season 2 or at the outset of the Season 3.



