Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime sensation that has captured the hearts of fans across the nation, is currently in the midst of its highly anticipated second season. However, recent revelations about the show's production schedule have cast a shadow over its success. The latest development involves an animator, known as HoneHone, who decided to share a unique behind-the-scenes look at the making of Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode. MAPPA studios face backlash amidst Jujutsu Kaisen production controversy.

In a post on social media, HoneHone spilled the beans on a fascinating and somewhat cheeky detail incorporated into the animation. The scene in question required the destruction of an office building, and HoneHone, in search of inspiration, took an unconventional route. Unable to find the necessary references for a real office building in Shibuya, the animator decided to use the floor plan of MAPPA Studios' office.

HoneHone humorously shared, "The building that will be destroyed in this cut really exists in Shibuya, but since I couldn't find its floor plan or photos of its interior, I demolished MAPPA's production floor instead as it was just the right size. The reception from the staff was great."

The resulting animation cut showcases an office interior being torn apart, with MAPPA Studios unwittingly becoming the inspiration for the destruction. This creative choice has sparked attention not only for its cleverness but also due to the ongoing controversy surrounding MAPPA Studios. HoneHone's playful jab is part of a larger narrative where several animators, including the one in question, have spoken out against MAPPA Studios, shedding light on the challenging production schedule and demanding conditions they faced while working on Jujutsu Kaisen season two.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the anime community, prompting fans to scrutinize MAPPA Studios and raise concerns about the treatment of its staff. As the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom eagerly consumes the latest episodes, the controversy surrounding MAPPA Studios adds an unexpected layer to the viewing experience, reminding us that even in the world of anime, behind-the-scenes struggles can influence the final product.