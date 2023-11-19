close_game
MAPPA's director reveals Godzilla's surprise role in Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Nov 19, 2023 06:17 PM IST

Jujutsu Kaisen episode highlights impact of Godzilla on Shibuya Incident.

In Jujutsu Kaisen's latest heart-wrenching episode, the Shibuya Incident Arc reached new heights of devastation as Sukuna, the king of curses, wreaked havoc in Yuji Itadori's body. MAPPA director Harumi Yamazaki, shedding light on the episode, revealed a surprising influence behind the chaos - none other than the iconic Godzilla.

Jujutsu Kaisen episode highlights impact of Godzilla on Shibuya Incident.(MAPPA)

"Ordinary people" took center stage in this episode, mirroring Yamazaki's admiration for Shin Godzilla. The director aimed to capture the perspective of regular folks amidst the monstrous clash. As Sukuna rampaged through Shibuya in search of a formidable adversary, the destruction unfolded, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

Yuji Itadori's struggle intensified after succumbing to Sukuna's control due to a lost battle with Choso and the ingestion of one of Sukuna's cursed fingers. The episode showcased Sukuna's overwhelming power by effortlessly defeating Jogo in a chilling encounter. Even Megumi's desperate attempt to counter Sukuna with Mahoraga couldn't prevent the city's suffering.

Director Yamazaki's nod to Shin Godzilla aligns with the desire to portray the human impact of supernatural battles. Despite Yuji regaining control, the emotional toll became evident as he witnessed the aftermath of Sukuna's rampage. The juxtaposition of colossal curses and ordinary lives added depth to the narrative, echoing the spirit of Godzilla films.

Interestingly, the connection between Jujutsu Kaisen and Godzilla extends beyond artistic inspiration. A recent official crossover, though not animated, features merchandise uniting the universes of Jujutsu Tech and Godzilla's MonsterVerse. This collaboration brings heroes and villains together in a collision of worlds, showcasing the enduring influence of Godzilla across different mediums.

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storytelling and unexpected influences, fans eagerly anticipate how the repercussions of the Shibuya Incident will shape the unfolding narrative.

