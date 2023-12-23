Who is Geto? Choso reveals his true identity in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's latest episode

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is drawing to a close, but the latest episode has left fans on the edge of their seats. In the penultimate episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Choso unravels the mystery surrounding Suguru Geto's true identity, leading to unexpected family connections that will undoubtedly reshape the future of the series. Choso's revelation in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen unveils Suguru Geto's real identity.(MAPPA)

Geto's true identity unveiled

In episode 22, as Suguru Geto makes a dramatic return, Choso experiences a revelation that changes everything. It turns out that Geto isn't who viewers initially believed him to be. Choso accuses Geto of being Noritoshi Kamo, a notorious sorcerer with a dark history.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Choso and Yuji's shared parentage

Choso's revelation takes a surprising turn when he claims that both he and Yuji Itadori share the same parent. As the pieces fall into place, it's unveiled that Geto, or rather Noritoshi Kamo, is the father to both Choso and Yuji.

The notorious Noritoshi Kamo: Worst sorcerer in history?

Noritoshi Kamo, previously believed to be Suguru Geto, is exposed as one of the most notorious sorcerers in history. His dark deeds have earned him the infamous title of the "worst sorcerer" within the magical community. The revelation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing Shibuya Incident Arc.

Offspring across generations: Kamo's centuries-long legacy

Choso further discloses that Noritoshi Kamo has been jumping between bodies for over 150 years, producing offspring across generations. The magnitude of Kamo's actions and the extent of his legacy create a ripple effect that transcends time.

The future of Jujutsu Kaisen: What's next for Yuji and friends?

As the Shibuya Incident Arc hurtles toward its conclusion, fans eagerly anticipate the final episode of the season. While MAPPA hasn't officially confirmed a third season, the rich narrative and the promise of more shocking revelations suggest that the journey of Yuji Itadori and his companions is far from over.