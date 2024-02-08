Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc movie gets R rating: What it means for fans?

The upcoming Demon Slayer movie, "To the Hashira Training," has been rated R. But don't worry; this rating is a testament to the series' intense action and thrilling plotlines. As we eagerly await Season 4's release later this spring, fans can get a head start with the special theatrical run of the Season 4 premiere episode.(X)

A premiere unlike any other

As we eagerly await Season 4's release later this spring, fans can get a head start with the special theatrical run of the Season 4 premiere episode. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Demon Slayer before anyone else!

What to expect from the Demon Slayer movie, To the Hashira Training

This movie event isn't just a recap. It features the final episode of Season 3 and the premiere of Season 4 seamlessly blended together. Prepare for an hour of non-stop action, emotion, and breathtaking animation.

Demon Slayer - To the Hashira Training - The story unfolds

"To the Hashira Training" promises to deliver the conclusion of the intense battle between Tanjiro and the Upper Four demon Hantengu. Witness Nezuko's triumph over the sun and delve into the start of the Hashira's rigorous training to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji.

How to catch the action

Mark your calendars for February 23rd when Demon Slayer hits theatres across the United States and Canada. With both Japanese and English dubbed audio options available, there's no excuse to miss out on the excitement.

Secure your tickets

Don't wait until the last minute! Tickets are on sale now, so grab yours before they're gone. Immerse yourself in the Demon Slayer universe and experience the thrill of the Hashira Training Arc on the big screen.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training- promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Get ready to witness the next chapter in Tanjiro's journey as he prepares for the ultimate battle against evil.