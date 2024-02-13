 8 must-watch underrated anime coming in Spring 2024 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / 8 must-watch underrated anime coming in Spring 2024

8 must-watch underrated anime coming in Spring 2024

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Feb 13, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Spring 2024 brings a breath of fresh air to the anime scene, while big names like Demon Slayer dominate discussions, hidden gems are deserving more attention.

Spring 2024 brings a breath of fresh air to the anime scene, and while big names like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia dominate discussions, hidden gems are deserving more attention. Let's dive into the 10 most underrated anime you shouldn't overlook.

Join Nadeshiko and Rin in the third season of "Laid-Back Camp." A slice-of-life adventure that explores friendship, camping, and the beauty of unexpected encounters under the starry sky.(X)
Join Nadeshiko and Rin in the third season of "Laid-Back Camp." A slice-of-life adventure that explores friendship, camping, and the beauty of unexpected encounters under the starry sky.(X)

Tadaima, Okaeri:

Explore the unique dynamics of a two-dad family in "Tadaima, Okaeri." Masaki and Hiromu's journey takes unexpected turns, blending heartwarming moments with the challenges of the past.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Wind Breaker:

Join Haruka Sakura in "Wind Breaker" as he battles through Furin High School's tough reputation. A tale of strength, brawls, and a reluctant hero, this series promises action-packed excitement.

Mission: Yozakura Family:

Enter the world of spies, action, and family ties with "Mission: Yozakura Family." Taiyou Asano's life takes unexpected turns as he becomes part of the world's strongest spy family, blending comedy and intrigue.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3:

Join Nadeshiko and Rin in the third season of "Laid-Back Camp." A slice-of-life adventure that explores friendship, camping, and the beauty of unexpected encounters under the starry sky.

A Condition Called Love:

Experience the complexities of young love with "A Condition Called Love." Hotaru's kindness sets off a chain of events, revealing layers of emotions in this heartwarming high school romance.

Also Read |

Bartender: Glass of God:

Indulge in the mysterious world of cocktails with "Bartender: Glass of God." Ryuu Sasakura's skilful mixology guides customers through their troubles, creating a tale of spirits, stories, and solace.

Unnamed Memory:

"Unnamed Memory" weaves a unique isekai romance where Crown Prince Oscar seeks the Witch of the Azure Moon's power. Unravelling curses, hidden pasts, and unexpected bonds, this anime promises a captivating journey.

Whisper Me a Love Song:

Embark on a heartwarming Girls Love journey as Yori navigates the melody of romance with underclassman Himari. "Whisper Me a Love Song" explores love, music, and self-discovery in a charming way.

Celebrating 25 iconic years of HT City! Grab your chance to groove at a jamming session by the legendary band EUPHORIA. Participate Now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On