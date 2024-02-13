8 must-watch underrated anime coming in Spring 2024

Spring 2024 brings a breath of fresh air to the anime scene, and while big names like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia dominate discussions, hidden gems are deserving more attention. Let's dive into the 10 most underrated anime you shouldn't overlook. Join Nadeshiko and Rin in the third season of "Laid-Back Camp." A slice-of-life adventure that explores friendship, camping, and the beauty of unexpected encounters under the starry sky.(X)

Tadaima, Okaeri:

Explore the unique dynamics of a two-dad family in "Tadaima, Okaeri." Masaki and Hiromu's journey takes unexpected turns, blending heartwarming moments with the challenges of the past.

Wind Breaker:

Join Haruka Sakura in "Wind Breaker" as he battles through Furin High School's tough reputation. A tale of strength, brawls, and a reluctant hero, this series promises action-packed excitement.

Mission: Yozakura Family:

Enter the world of spies, action, and family ties with "Mission: Yozakura Family." Taiyou Asano's life takes unexpected turns as he becomes part of the world's strongest spy family, blending comedy and intrigue.

Laid-Back Camp Season 3:

Join Nadeshiko and Rin in the third season of "Laid-Back Camp." A slice-of-life adventure that explores friendship, camping, and the beauty of unexpected encounters under the starry sky.

A Condition Called Love:

Experience the complexities of young love with "A Condition Called Love." Hotaru's kindness sets off a chain of events, revealing layers of emotions in this heartwarming high school romance.

Bartender: Glass of God:

Indulge in the mysterious world of cocktails with "Bartender: Glass of God." Ryuu Sasakura's skilful mixology guides customers through their troubles, creating a tale of spirits, stories, and solace.

Unnamed Memory:

"Unnamed Memory" weaves a unique isekai romance where Crown Prince Oscar seeks the Witch of the Azure Moon's power. Unravelling curses, hidden pasts, and unexpected bonds, this anime promises a captivating journey.

Whisper Me a Love Song:

Embark on a heartwarming Girls Love journey as Yori navigates the melody of romance with underclassman Himari. "Whisper Me a Love Song" explores love, music, and self-discovery in a charming way.