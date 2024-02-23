What makes Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training a showcase of blood and sword?

The new Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training, has received an R rating from The Classification & Rating Administration (CARA) for its violent and bloody scenes. This is not surprising, as the previous Demon Slayer movies have also been rated R for the same reason. Tanjiro’s quest to become a Hashira: The most violent and heartfelt Demon Slayer movie yet(Ufotable)

The movie, which is based on the Swordsmith Village and Hashira Training arc of the manga series, follows Tanjiro Kamado’s journey to become a Hashira, the elite demon slayers who can face the ultimate villain, Muzan Kibutsuji. The movie was directed by Harou Sotozaki and opened in North America on February 22.

The movie does not shy away from showing the brutal and gory nature of the demon-slaying world. Reviews of the movie have given some hints of what kind of violence the fans can expect.

Den of Geek’s review mentioned a “demon massacre” scene, where many demons are beheaded by the slayers.

Aisle Seat praised the movie’s action sequences, calling them “vibrant and violent” and noting the film’s “exquisitely animated gore.”

Demon Slayer film raises the stakes

The movie also explores the emotional and personal aspects of the characters, especially the bond between Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, who is a demon herself. Tanjiro struggles with the decision to leave Nezuko behind to pursue his mission.

The movie also sets the stage for the final showdown between the heroes and the villains, as Tanjiro trains with the Hashira and learns new skills and techniques. The movie features an epic battle between the Kamado siblings, Kenya Shinazugawa, and the Hashira’s Mitsuri and Muichiro against the powerful Upper-Rank Demons.

The movie is a must-watch for the fans of the series, as it offers a thrilling and touching story of courage, sacrifice, and family. The movie combines intense action with violence and stunning animation with heart.