Demon Slayer finale explained! The Swordsmith Village Arc ends with a jubilant victory of Tanjiro and his friends

The final episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc aired this Sunday, June 18. The episode, titled A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light, was 70 minutes long and concluded this rollercoaster of a season. Tanjiro and his friends triumph in Demon Slayer season 3 finale(Ufotable)

The final episode was jampacked with thrilling developments and spectacularly animated duels. To begin with, Tanjiro yet again proved why he is the unrivalled protagonist with his talent. The demon slayer managed to combine Zenitsu's Thunder Breathing with his own Hinokami breathing resulting in an immense increase in his speed. This move brilliantly showcased his versatility and cleverness as a fighter.

He catches up to Hantengu and once again attempts to slash off his neck. However, Hantengu expands in stature and overcomes Tanjiro. With daybreak right around the corner, the demon slips away to devour some humans and regain his strength. Since Tanjiro's sword was still lodged in Hantengu's neck, he was left weaponless. But the Mist Hashira, Muichiro makes an appearance and hands him the ancient sword that Haganezuka-san was restoring for him.

Just as Tanjiro prepares to battle the demon again, the sun begins to rise and starts burning Nezuko up. Tanjro is conflicted between shielding Nezuko and leaving her to protect the humans from Hantengu. But Nezuko shoves him away so he can fight the demon and save others.

Tanjiro slices Hantengu's neck off with a decisive strike of the sword, successfully killing him. But he realises that it is too late to save his younger sister and collapses to his knees as he weeps for his Nezuko.

In an astonishing plot twist, we see Nezuko completely healed, flourishing under the sunlight. She has gained the capacity to communicate although her vocabulary is limited.

Kanroji survives her battle against Zohakuten who perishes due to Hantengu's beheading. She, along with Muichiro and Genya, rejoin the siblings and celebrate their victory against the Upper Moon demons.

Elsewhere, the antagonist, Muzan, learns of Nezuko's conquest of the Sun and rejoices while simultaneously planning on how to subsume Nezuko to gain her immunity to sunlight. The viewers are presented with Muzan's backstory and an explanation of his evolution as the Demon Lord.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Tanjiro, Lady Tamayo announces that she has succeeded in reconverting a demon back into its human self. Moreover, she suspects Nezuko continues to exist as a demon because she prioritises something else more than returning to her human form.

The episode ends with the entire Swordsmith Village cheering and congratulating Tanjiro for his triumph.

Demon Slayer season 3 has been a whirlwind of emotions with its thrilling battles, fascinating backstories, and heart-warming comradery. But the adventure is not over yet. Ufotable has released a teaser trailer for Demon Slayer season 4 that is already in production. Get ready to gear up for more excitement for the return of Tanjiro and his gang in another eagerly anticipated season.