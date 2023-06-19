Home / Entertainment / Anime / Nezuko's mind-blowing transformation in Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale leaves fans speechless

Nezuko's mind-blowing transformation in Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale leaves fans speechless

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jun 19, 2023 04:41 PM IST

Nezuko's stunning transformation in Demon Slayer Season 3 finale astonishes fans. She defies sunlight, gains speech, and becomes more human-like.

Nezuko Kamado's shocking transformation in the season finale of Demon Slayer Season 3 has left fans in awe. The Swordsmith Village Arc concluded with an hour-long explosive finale, and amidst the intense battle against the Upper Four Hantengu, Nezuko showcased a remarkable change.

Demon Slayer Season 3's finale astounds fans as Nezuko undergoes a stunning transformation, gaining the ability to speak and survive in sunlight.(Ufitable)
Demon Slayer Season 3's finale astounds fans as Nezuko undergoes a stunning transformation, gaining the ability to speak and survive in sunlight.(Ufitable)

As the series delved into Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga, the final episode revealed Nezuko's newfound abilities as a demon. Initially, it seemed that Nezuko would perish when exposed to sunlight, but to everyone's surprise, she demonstrated the ability to speak and survive in sunlight. She had become more human than ever before.

In Episode 11 of Demon Slayer Season 3, Tanjiro and Nezuko faced a challenging situation as the sun began to rise. With Hantengu still at large and threatening the villagers, Tanjiro was torn between protecting Nezuko from the sun and saving the innocent. Nezuko, understanding the gravity of the situation, made the selfless decision to sacrifice herself so that Tanjiro could defeat Hantengu.

However, it was soon revealed that Nezuko was unharmed and had undergone a significant transformation. Through Tanjiro's efforts in collecting blood from the Upper Ranks, Tamayo, a skilled demon, experimented with Nezuko's blood. She discovered that Nezuko's blood and body were evolving at an astonishing rate, bringing her closer to withstand the sun's rays.

While Nezuko had regained some of her human traits, such as the ability to speak, she still possessed her demonic eyes and claws. Her mind also remained partly affected, hinting at more developments to come in the future.

Tamayo suggested that Nezuko's transformation was not yet complete and that there were still significant changes awaiting her. As Demon Slayer progresses into Season 4 and beyond, fans can anticipate further revelations about Nezuko's evolution and the challenges she will face.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
demon slayer anime spring 2023
demon slayer anime spring 2023
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out