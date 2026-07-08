Haryana composers Ankit and Sanchit Balhara continue Bollywood run with upcoming film Alpha
Haryana-born composer brothers Ankit and Sanchit Balhara are set to release their next project, Alpha, under Yash Raj Films.
Haryana-born composer brothers Ankit Balhara and Sanchit Balhara continue to expand their presence in the Hindi film industry, with their next project, Alpha, slated for release under the Yash Raj Films banner. The duo, who began their Bollywood journey with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani, have since worked on the background scores of several commercially successful films.
The brothers, who hail from Kilohard village in Sonipat district, have built a career primarily in background scoring and orchestral composition. Their work includes films such as Padmaavat, War, Manikarnika, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Pathaan. Their score for Gangubai Kathiawadi earned them the Filmfare Award for Best Background Score.
From Sonipat to major Bollywood productions
Ankit and Sanchit first came into the spotlight after composing the background score for Bajirao Mastani, a project that brought them industry recognition and international honours, including an IIFA Award. Since then, they have collaborated with leading filmmakers and production houses on a series of high-profile projects.
Their upcoming film, Alpha, is an action thriller produced by Yash Raj Films and stars Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol. The project adds to a growing portfolio of mainstream Hindi films for the composer duo.
The brothers belong to a family with a long association with Haryana's cultural landscape. Their father, Bhal Singh Balhara, is a noted Haryanvi singer and actor who gained popularity through films including Chandrawal. Their mother, Mukta Chaudhary, is a former athlete who has been recognised multiple times as Haryana's best athlete.
Career built around background music
Unlike many Bollywood composers known primarily for film songs, the Balhara brothers have established themselves in the specialised field of background scoring, which plays a key role in shaping the emotional and narrative impact of films.
Their academic and professional training has enabled them to work across period dramas, historical films, action thrillers and biographical cinema. Industry recognition for their background scores has contributed to their growing reputation within Bollywood's music ecosystem.
The family currently resides in Canada, although Ankit and Sanchit frequently travel to India for film projects and recording assignments. Their continued involvement in major Hindi film productions reflects the increasing contribution of talent from Haryana to the country's entertainment industry.
With Alpha set for release, the composer duo is expected to add another major production to a filmography that spans some of Bollywood's biggest releases over the past decade.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More