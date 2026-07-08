Rajesh Sharma hospitalised with serious symptoms after suspected insect bite on Prabhas' next film; health deteriorated

But six hours later, the actor began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell. “Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria,” read the note. More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg.

Sudipa posted a note on her Instagram that details what happened to Rajesh. It reads: “Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention.”

Actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after suffering an insect bite on the set of Prabhas ’ next film. Actor Sudipa Chatterjee issued a press note regarding his health on social media on behalf of his family. She mentioned that the actor is under observation at a hospital in Dhakuria, West Bengal, after his health deteriorated.

Actor under observation after infection spreads “The infection has spread from his toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the affected area. According to Dr. Avijit Bhattacharya, it is too early to make any definite assessment. Rajesh remains under close observation and is not yet out of danger,” read the note, adding, “Doctors are monitoring him carefully, as there is concern that complications could lead to the formation of a blood clot, which, if it travels to the lungs, could become life-threatening.”

The hospital’s team is conducting investigations and treatment, with an update expected on Thursday following an official assessment. “We sincerely thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support-especially the media, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum, Rajesh's friends and well-wishers, and above all, Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has been a constant source of guidance and support during this difficult time. On behalf of Rajesh Sharma's mother and the entire family, we express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us,” read the end of the note.

Prabhas is currently shooting for Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. It is unknown on which set the incident took place. Rajesh most recently starred in Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).