Spirit release date postponed? Makers clarify on Sandeep Reddy Vanga film with Prabhas and Triptii Dimri

“Amid ongoing speculation around the release timeline of SPIRIT, the makers would like to officially clarify that the film is very much on track and will release in cinemas worldwide on 5th March 2027, as previously announced,” the makers said in a statement on Wednesday.

Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films in recent times. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is set to release in theatres next year on March 5. However, there has been an ongoing speculation that the film might get postponed to December. The makers of Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, have finally responded to these rumours, releasing a statement on the film’s release date. (Also read: Prakash Raj dispels rumours of walking out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit: ‘Not even started shooting for my scenes’ )

About Spirit The film’s first look was unveiled at midnight on January 1, 2026, as part of a New Year’s Day reveal that sparked an immediate wave of reactions online. The poster showcased Prabhas in a gritty avatar, with long hair, visible bruises, and an intense presence. Triptii Dimri was seen standing beside, lighting his cigarette, delivering a raw visual tone that set audience expectations high right at the start of the year.

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose last directorial was the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. To celebrate Prabhas' birthday last year in October, Vanga had treated fans with the first 'sound story' from Spirit. In the one-minute audio teaser, a jailer and his assistant talk about an ex-cop in remand. The jailer gives instructions on how to treat him. His assistant asks him to maintain decorum. The jailer instructs his assistant to strip off the prisoner, search him and send for tests.

Next, Prabhas's voice says, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." As the jailer shouts at him, he repeats, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit." The teaser ends with Prabhas' line. Apart from Prabhas and Triptii, the film will also star Kanchana, Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. Triptii replaced actor Deepika Padukone in the film.

In February, there were rumours that Prakash Raj walked out of the project due to creative differences with the film’s team. The actor dismissed them and said that his shoot had not even begun.