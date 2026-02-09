Prakash Raj dispels rumours of walking out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit: ‘Not even started shooting for my scenes’

“To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes... and you WhatsApp factories speculate on stories. Grow up and have a life (laughing face emoticons),” he wrote in his post.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit is one of the most anticipated releases of recent times. The film, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will be released in theatres on March 7, 2027. For the last few days, there have been reports suggesting that actor Prakash Raj walked out of the project due to creative differences with the film’s team. On February 9, Prakash took to his X account to dispel this rumour. (Also read: Spirit: Prabhas reveals his ‘one bad habit’ in first ‘sound story’ from Sandeep Vanga Reddy film; fans get Animal vibes )

Prakash Raj had been billed as a pivotal presence in the film, and his voice in the launch video had already created significant buzz around his character.

About Spirit Spirit also stars Kanchana and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. Triptii replaced actor Deepika Padukone in the film. It is scheduled to release in 2026. Spirit is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures.

On January 1, Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled the first look poster of the highly anticipated film. It showed Prabhas with long hair and a rugged beard paired with a moustache, standing shirtless with his back to the camera. His body is marked with bruises and wrapped in multiple bandages. By his side, Triptii was seen lighting his cigarette.

Meanwhile, on Prabhas' birthday last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished him by sharing the first 'sound story' from the film. In it, a jailer and his assistant talk about an ex-cop in remand. The jailer gives instructions on how to treat him. His assistant asks him to maintain decorum. The jailer instructs his assistant to strip off the prisoner, search him and send for tests. Prabhas's voice says, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." As the jailer shouts at him, he repeats, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit."

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein. He played Dhanush's father in the Aanand L Rai film, which also starred Kriti Sanon. The film is available to watch on Netflix.