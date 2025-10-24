Spirit: Prabhas reveals his ‘one bad habit’ in first ‘sound story’ from Sandeep Vanga Reddy film; fans get Animal vibes

As Prabhas clocked his 46th birthday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished him by sharing the first 'sound story' from their upcoming film Spirit. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Sandeep shared the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages. Spirit audio teaser: Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Prabhas film will release next year.

Prabhas unveils Spirit audio teaser

In the one-minute audio teaser, a jailer and his assistant talk about an ex-cop in remand. The jailer gives instructions on how to treat him. His assistant asks him to maintain decorum. The jailer instructs his assistant to strip off the prisoner, search him and send for tests.

Next, Prabhas's voice says, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." As the jailer shouts at him, he repeats, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit." The teaser ends with Prabhas' line.

Sharing the clip, Sandeep Reddy Vanga captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a 'SOUND-STORY' in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his (fore emojis)." The official X page of the film tweeted, "The system knows his record. The streets know his rage. Now the world will know his #OneBadHabit. #Spirit Sound Story Out Now in all Languages." The teaser was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Fans in awe of Spirit audio teaser

Reacting to the posts, a fan wrote, "Whoa! That voice. It was a lot!" A tweet read, "Did you guys notice the music in the #Spirit announcement? It feels like a police parade anthem, powerful and perfectly themed! Vanga GOD knows the pulse." A person commented, "What is the bad habit? Curiouser and curiouser." An X user said, "2000 crore Loading baby. Can't wait." "Just SRV Things... India's biggest and ultimate opener loading..." read another tweet.

About Spirit

Apart from Prabhas, the film will also star Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Prabhas will essay the role of a cop while Triptii will play his love interest in the film. Triptii replaced actor Deepika Padukone in the film. It is scheduled to release in 2026. Spirit is a collaboration between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures.