Kriti Sanon presenting 2200-page PhD thesis in Tere Ishk Mein has research scholars in splits: ‘Try to sound realistic’

Actors Kriti Sanon and Dhanush ’s Tere Ishk Mein, which started streaming on Netflix earlier this month, has unexpectedly found itself at the centre of a social media storm. A brief scene featuring Kriti Sanon has left research scholars across the country amused, with many taking to social media to poke fun at the film’s portrayal of academia.

"I would genuinely like to meet this PhD student who writes a 2200-page thesis! I know movies take cinematic liberty, but LMAO dude at least try to sound a bit realistic!! #AcademicChatter,” one wrote, with another quipping, “Almost everything said and done in this film in the name of a PhD is a joke. I laughed out loud... I was immensely passionate about my research topic, absolutely loved and enjoyed the whole research process, but writing the thesis was still so hard—one of the hardest things I have ever done. I wrote every day, every single day for four years, to produce my 385-page PhD thesis. 2,200 pages is just so unbelievably ridiculous."

Another comment read, “As a PhD student, I will never get over this”, with one mentioning, “Man, as a PhD student, this part knocked me out. (As did the whole movie, tbh.) Even though I am in science, I could see how ludicrous it all was. Like, WTF was the idea, and how did the committee even pass it so she moved to defense? Don't they know there are stages to approval?"