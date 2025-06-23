Kajol says Ramoji Film City is ‘absolutely safe for families and children’ after backlash for calling it haunted place

Kajol found herself in a soup during the promotions for her horror film Maa. The actor shared her experience of shooting in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in an interview and called it a haunted place. Her statement did not sit well with many on social media. After the backlash, Kajol addressed her statements through a new post on her X account, now calling Ramoji Film City a ‘great destination.’ (Also read: Kajol says Ramoji Film City is ‘prime example’ of haunted place; Hyderabadis says ‘matlab kuch bhi’) Kajol has clarified her statement on Ramoji Film City.

Kajol's statement

In the new statement, Kajol said, "I wish to address my earlier remark about Ramoji Film City in the context of promoting my film MAA. I have filmed multiple projects at Ramoji Film City and stayed there many times over the years. I have always found it to be a very professional environment for filmmaking and I have seen so many tourists enjoying themselves. It’s a great destination and absolutely safe for families and children."

What Kajol had said earlier

It all started when, in an interview with Galatta India, Kajol was asked if she had ever experienced negative energies. She replied, “I have experienced this multiple times. Call it negative energy or vibes, but sometimes, when you go to a place, you feel like something isn’t right. I’ve shot at places where I couldn’t sleep all night, where I felt it would be good if I could just leave this place. There are quite a few places like that. A prime example is Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I am lucky enough not to have seen anything (ghosts), though.”

Maa releases in theatres on June 27. Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and is presented by Jio Studios in association with Devgn Films.