Kajol says Ramoji Film City is ‘prime example’ of haunted place; Hyderabadis says ‘matlab kuch bhi’

Anyone who has grown up in Hyderabad has most likely heard the urban legend that Ramoji Film City, founded by the late Ramoji Rao, is haunted. And it looks like Kajol believes it, too. While promoting her upcoming horror film Maa, Kajol mentioned that the film city is a ‘prime example’ of being haunted, only to invite trolling. (Also Read: Kajol reveals how she teaches daughter Nysa Devgan to deal with social media trolls: 'Don't know how much of it is real') Kajol spoke about 'negative energy and vibes' while promoting Maa.

What did Kajol say?

In an interview with Galatta India, Kajol was asked if she had ever experienced negative energies, and she replied, “I have experienced this multiple times. Call it negative energy or vibes, but sometimes, when you go to a place, you feel like something isn’t right. I’ve shot at places where I couldn’t sleep all night, where I felt it would be good if I could just leave this place.”

She then brought up Ramoji Film City and added, “There are quite a few places like that. A prime example is Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I am lucky enough not to have seen anything (ghosts), though.”

Hyderabadis call out ‘foolish beliefs’

While the urban legend of the film city being haunted has been going around for a while, Kajol caught flak for repeating a ‘foolish belief’. One Redditor wrote, “For movie promotions, say whatever trash you can say, tomorrow she will portray ISRO scientist mother and then will say rational aur science se better kucch nhi. (nothing better than science).” An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “With due respect to Kajol, if Ramoji Film City were truly haunted, lakhs of people wouldn’t be visiting it every year. It’s Hyderabad’s pride in film tourism.”

A Redditor joked, “Ghosts still alive in 2025? No way.” Another wrote, “In the Ramoji Film City #Bahubali 1 & 2, #Pushpa 1 & #Pushpa2, #RRRMovie,#JaWan, #pathaan, #KGF2, #SalaarCeaseFire, #Jailer and so many Big Indian movies are done shoot in the RFC and so many upcoming pan India movies doing shooting in the RFC think twice then talk about it.” One even claimed, “It's negative propaganda on Telugu industry.”

A frustrated Redditor wrote, “Haunted why??? Coz its the worlds biggest film city. Matlab kuch bhi. (You’re saying anything now).” The film studio is set on 1,666 acres with 47 sound stages and holds the Guinness World Record for being the largest film studio.

Kajol is not the first celeb to say this

However, few people came to Kajol’s support with one X user pointing out, “Including Kajol, Tapsee many celebrities are revealing about their haunted and spooky experiences in RFC! Of course it’s a wonderful film city built with all facilities but there is a rumor that it was built on Nizam soldiers grave yard!” One pointed out, “I have heard same from Rashi Khanna and Sundar C (Tamil director).”

Another wrote, “I don't understand why ppl are trolling @itsKajolD for her remarks on #RamojiFilmCity. How many of you are aware of the film AVUNU By Director #RaviBabu S/o Famous Villian Late Mr Chalapati Rao, He mentioned staying at the Sitara Hotel within Ramoji Film City for 56 days while shooting Nuvvilla and experiencing a scary incident that inspired his film AVUNU. He even stated that the incident scared him so much that he vacated his room and went back home.”

Maa is releasing in theatres on 27 June.