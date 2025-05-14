Taapsee Pannu distributes water dispensers in slums during heatwave; fans are all hearts

Taapsee Pannu recently partnered with the NGO Hemkunt Foundation to distribute water dispensers and bottles in Delhi's slums, as the city in the midst of a heatwave with the arrival of peak summer. Taapsee Pannu seen distributing water dispensers and bottles in Delhi slums.(Instagram/taapsee)

Taapsee shares ‘joy of helping people’

Taapsee took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures of herself interacting with people living in slums and providing them with water dispensers and bottles so that they can have access to cool water. Taapsee also wrote a note that read, “Helping them equip themselves for this summer this time it was to help them store some cool water for their families. Joy of helping people out of your comfort zone is real, try it :).”

Fans react

Taapsee Pannu's fans were all hearts to her sweet gesture. One fan wrote, "Good work pannu saab", while another one applauded her gesture and also gave a suggestion, “It's really good work, but can we work on employment parallelly so that they will get a job and they can earn money?” . Another user was inspired by her act and wrote, "I wish to be volunteer for like this work (sic)"

Taapsee has often collaborated with the NGO to provide summer supplies in the slums. Just last month, she posted a video where she was seen distributing fans and coolers with her husband, Mathias Boe, on the occasion of Vaisakhi.

Taapsee's upcoming project

Taapsee is all set to collaborate with writer-filmmaker Kanika Dhillon for Netflix film Gandhari. The actor will be seen as the lead in the revenge drama, directed by Devashish Makhija. Talking about the plot of the film, Kanika told HT, "This is about a different sort of fear, or rather fierceness as a human being. To what extent can a mother go to protect her child? That idea is where Gandhari started. Action is something that I think is a very exciting genre. I've not done something like that before. So all these things came together."