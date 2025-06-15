Allu Arjun receives Gaddar Award for Pushpa 2 from CM Revanth after run-in over stampede case, fans love the ‘comeback’

The first Gaddar Awards by the Telangana government were held in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Allu Arjun had a full circle moment, believe fans, when he received the Best Actor award for Pushpa 2: The Rule from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy at the event. Many called it Arjun’s ‘redemption’, given that the CM was vocal in his criticism of Arjun after the Sandhya Theatre stampede. (Also Read: Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Kalki 2898 AD wins best film, Allu Arjun wins best actor) Allu Arjun received the Best Actor award from Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Pushpa.

Allu Arjun receives Gaddar Award from CM Revanth Reddy

Arjun looked proud as he received the award from Revanth Reddy, even saying the famous ‘thaggede le’ (will not back down) dialogue on stage before getting down. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Humbled and grateful to receive the Gaddar Award for Best Actor for #Pushpa2.”

He thanked the Telangana government, writing, “My heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana, The Honourable CM Sri @revanth_anumula Garu, Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu Garu, Cinematography Minister @KomatireddyKVR Garu, #DilRaju garu & all the Jury members for this honour and for celebrating cinema through such a wonderful initiative.”

Arjun also thanked his fans and congratulated the other winners, “Big love to my fans… this one’s for you my Army. Also my warmest congratulations to all the talented winners from across the industry at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards.”

Allu Arjun fans call it a ‘comeback’

Arjun’s fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing the actor receive an award for Pushpa 2 from Revanth. Numerous video clippings of the Telangana government criticising the actor in the stampede case and now giving him the award began surfacing on X. One fan wrote, “The same Revanth Reddy who got #AlluArjun arrested in #Pushpa2 stampede case. Now the same Revanth Reddy is smiling and giving the Best Actor Award to Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2. Well done @alluarjun.”

Another posted a video of the protests that took place at Arjun’s home during the incident and the speech he gave on stage now, writing, “REDEMPTION.. RAPPA RAPPA.” Another wrote, “Comeback ante bhAAi laga undaliii. Case vesina Hand thoniii most prestigious award. (Bhai’s comeback is such that he received a prestigious award from the person who filed a case on him).”

Another also stitched clippings of the criticism Arjun got from Revanth with him receiving the Gaddar Award, writing, “This Comeback Was f**king Personal. @alluarjun my Man you won Again Love youu!!”

The Pushpa 2 stampede case

On 4 December 2024, a woman died and her young son was hospitalised in a critical condition after a stampede took place during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad. Arjun and his family were at the theatre at the time of the incident. A case was filed against him, his security and the theatre management.

The actor was arrested on 13 December and was granted interim bail by the High Court within a few hours. However, he spent the night in jail before he was let out. The actor has since apologised and taken care of the medical expenses for the injured boy. The Telangana government, including CM Revanth, and the police were critical of Arjun and alleged he visited the theatre without prior permission.