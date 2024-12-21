Allu Arjun emotionally responds to allegations against him in Pushpa 2 stampede: ‘This is a new low, am I not a father?’

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi made some serious allegations against Allu Arjun in the Telangana assembly. The actor, who faces legal charges in a case involving the death of a woman and hospitalisation of a young boy during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, addressed these allegations. (Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede issue brought up in Telangana assembly: ‘Actor said, now the film will be a hit’) Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14 in Pushpa 2 stampede case.(ANI)

Allu Arjun responds to Revanth, Akbaruddin’s allegations

Arjun addressed the press at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday evening to clarify recent statements made by Revanth and Akbaruddin in the Telangana assembly. Reading from a notepad with his legal counsel by his side, Arjun got emotional as he denied all the fresh charges levelled against him in the assembly.

After reiterating that what happened was an ‘unfortunate accident’ that is ‘nobody's fault, including the police’ and paying his condolences to the family, Arjun called theatres his ‘temple’ and that it ‘hurts him’ that something like this happened. He also said, “There is a lot of misinformation, false allegations and miscommunication about things I’ve allegedly said. I feel humiliated, and this is character assassination. People have known me for 20 years now, would I speak like this? I am unable to even go to work.”

Arjun claimed that despite wanting to, he hasn’t watched his own film in theatres yet because it’s the result of three years of his hard work. “I am sorry something this unfortunate happened in my presence. When people claim I said it’s okay someone died or is hospitalised, that’s character assassination. It hurts me to see false allegations levelled against me,” he said, adding, “I was not being irresponsible when I went to the theatre; nothing of this sort has happened in 20 years”

Arjun also reiterated that it’s ‘false he went to the theatre without police permission’. “The theatre management had already sorted it out with the police. There was no road show or procession, I only came out of my car to wave at fans in the hope they would let my car pass. Any celebrity or politician does that out of respect for the people there. I am not as arrogant to not do that,” he said.

The actor also made it clear that no police had met him in the theatre, nor had they asked him to leave when he visited the theatre. “I only left because my management warned me about overcrowding. I only found out what happened the next day,” he insisted, adding, “My wife and children were with me. If I knew what happened, wouldn’t I take my children with me when I left? I left only with my wife. I love my kids; I would never do that to another child.”

Arjun stated that he has constantly been in touch with the victim’s family to know about the boy’s progress hourly. “I cannot go because I am legally tied. This is a low point in my life. I have a kid of the same age (as the victim in coma), am I not a father? Don’t I understand how the father feels?” he questioned.

Arjun refused to answer any more questions about the incident. His father, Allu Aravind reiterated everything Arjun said. The actor also made it clear he doesn’t ‘blame anyone’, including the government or the police for whatever has happened. He also stated that the film’s team plans to open a fixed deposit account for the young boy.

What did Revanth, Akbaruddin say

In the Telangana assembly, Akbaruddin and Revanth brought some serious allegations against Arjun, claiming that the actor continued to watch the movie despite being told about the death of a fan and the hospitalisation of a young boy.

Akbaruddin said, “According to the information I have received, the star who went to the theatre to watch the film was informed about the issue when it happened. Even the police told him that there was a stampede and two children have fallen, one woman is dead. The film star turned to them, smiled and said, now the film will be a hit.”

Revanth also called out the actor for holding a ‘road show’ and visiting the theatre despite not having police permission. He also called out the film industry for visiting the actor after his brief time in jail and for supporting him in this issue. Both the politicians called out the ‘humanity’ lacking in the film industry, according to them. The CM made it clear that till he remains in power, permission will no longer be given for benefit shows and ticket hikes.

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy and co-star Rashmika Mandanna for Pushpa 2: The Rule’s premiere. His visit caused a stampede-like situation when enthusiastic fans rushed to catch a glimpse of him. It resulted in the death of one woman while her young son was hospitalised in critical condition. Arjun was arrested in the case on December 13 and released on interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court on December 14.