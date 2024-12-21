Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede issue brought up in Telangana assembly: ‘Actor said, now the film will be a hit’

The stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 was discussed in the Telangana assembly. AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi made some big claims against Allu Arjun, claiming that the actor did not pay heed even when he was told about the death of a woman and hospitalisation of a child during the incident. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 stampede: Ram Gopal Varma fumes over Allu Arjun's arrest, wants actors to protest against it) Allu Arjun was released in interim bail a day after he was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.(PTI)

Akbaruddin Owaisi on Pushpa 2 stampede

At the assembly, Akbaruddin claimed that he did not want to take the ‘famous film star’s name because he didn’t want to give him any ‘more importance’. He then added, “According to the information I have received, the star who went to the theatre to watch the film was informed about the issue when it happened. Even the police told him that there was a stampede and two children have fallen, one woman is dead. The film star turned to them, smiled and said, now the film will be a hit.”

Akbaruddin also claimed that despite knowing of the deaths, the actor watched the film and waved at his fans while leaving instead of finding out about the victims. He questioned why the ‘humanity was lacking’ stating that he ensures there’s no stampedes when he holds public rallys. “One lady dies, two small children are in the stampede, one of whom is in a coma. That gentleman doesn’t even bother to go and ask and see at that moment…and goes waving like that,” he heatedly said.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also spoke on the issue, claiming that the Sandhya Theatre management asked for permission from the Chikadpally Police on December 2 and were turned down on December 3 because the police could not provide security due to the theatre’s location. He also criticised the actor for not just come to the theatre without permission but to hold a ‘road show’ when he waved at fans from the sunroof of his car. He also criticised the film industry for criticising the government and showing Arjun support.

“The actor was brought out by force by the DCP when he refused to budge even after being informed of the deaths,” said Revanth, claiming the police was initially not allowed to meet the actor by the theatre management. He added, “The police also told him they'll have to arrest him if he doesn't leave the theatre.”

What happened

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy and co-star Rashmika Mandanna for Pushpa 2: The Rule’s premiere. His visit caused a stampede-like situation when enthusiastic fans rushed to catch a glimpse of him. It resulted in the death of one woman while her young son was hospitalised in critical condition.

Arjun was arrested in the case on December 13 and released on interim bail granted by the Telangana High Court on December 14. He has since apologised to the family and is yet to meet them, as he has been advised against it by his legal team.