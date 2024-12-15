Allu Arjun breaks silence on not meeting stampede victim in hospital: 'I have been advised not to visit him'

Following his release from jail in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun has been spending time with his family members and friends, a decision that has sparked criticism from social media users. Many have questioned why he hasn't visited the second victim of the stampede, who remains hospitalised. Now, Allu Arjun has responded to the backlash and released a statement. Also read: A day after release from jail, Allu Arjun visits Chiranjeevi with his family. Watch Allu Arjun was on Saturday morning released from the jail, a day after he was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede.(PTI)

The actor was arrested from his home on Friday in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A minor victim of the stampede continues to be in critical condition.

Allu Arjun puts out a note

Allu Arjun took to Instagram on Sunday to share the note to break his silence about why he has not visited the hospital to meet the child. In the statement, the actor explained that his legal team has advised him against visiting him or meeting his family at this time.

“I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident,” he wrote in his note.

The actor went on to share that he is praying for speedy recovery. “Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs,” he shared.

Allu continued, “I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest”.

The note comes after he was called out by many social media users for meeting his friends and family members after his release from jail, instead of going to the hospital to meet the victim.

About the incident

On Friday, actor Allu Arjun was taken into custody from his residence in connection with the incident that occurred at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. A stampede-like situation broke out at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where Allu Arjun was also present along with his wife Sneha Reddy and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. The stampede led to the death of 35-year-old Revathi, while her son is still in the hospital in critical condition.

Following his arrest, Allu Arjun was released from the Hyderabad jail on Saturday. Upon his release, emotional scenes unfolded as the actor was warmly greeted by his family at their residence, with several photos and videos capturing the reunion. The actor also addressed the media at his home on Saturday.

He expressed his condolences for the tragic incident that occurred outside the theatre. “I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family, and the accident happened outside. It is truly of no direct connection to me, truly accidental, purely unintentional. My love is with the family, and I'll be there in whatever way possible,” he said. Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun along with his family met his uncle and actor Chiranjeevi.