A day after release from jail, Allu Arjun visits Chiranjeevi with his family. Watch

Allu Arjun takes time out with family

It was a Sunday day out for Arjun and his family. He was seen driving out of his house with his wife Sneha Reddy and his daughter, Arha. Allu Arjun was seen going to his uncle Chiranjeevi’s residence.

In one video, Arjun can be seen heading to Chiranjeevi's home in his car, while another clip shows him entering his residence with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children. The actor was dressed in a bright sweatshirt, while his wife Sneha wore a floral kurta. His daughter was seen in pink. They appeared relaxed and cheerful as they made their way to his residence.

Following Arjun's release from jail, Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, visited his Jubilee Hills home on Saturday and was seen hugging him as a sign of support. Earlier on Friday, soon after his arrest, Chiranjeevi had visited the actor's residence to extend his support. Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, is the brother of Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha.

About the arrest

Actor Allu Arjun was taken into custody from his home on Friday in connection with the death of a fan at the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The incident occurred on December 4 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where Allu Arjun had attended the premiere with his wife and co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Due to the crowd, a stampede-like situation broke out, resulting in the death of 35-year-old Revathi. Her son is hospitalised in critical condition.

Allu Arjun returned home on Saturday after a night in jail and was greeted with an emotional welcome from his family. Following his release, Allu Arjun addressed the media at his home, where he expressed his condolences for the tragic incident that occurred outside the theatre. In the press meet, he said, “I was inside the theatre watching a movie with my family, and the accident happened outside. It is truly of no direct connection to me, truly accidental, purely unintentional. My love is with the family, and I'll be there in whatever way possible".

Several friends from the industry and family members visited Allu on Saturday at his house. However, that has not gone down well among social media users, who feel it is insensitive considering a minor victim is still in hospital.