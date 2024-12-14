Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘not crying’ watching Allu Arjun's emotional reunion with wife Sneha Reddy and kids

When Allu Arjun returned from jail on Saturday morning, he had an emotional reunion with his family. The actor was arrested by the police on Friday and released on interim bail on Saturday in connection to a fan death at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vignesh Shivan reacted to a video of his emotional reunion with his family. (Also Read: Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha gives Allu Arjun a tight hug; doesn't let go of his hand after he returns home from jail) Allu Arjun greeted his family with a wide smile and hugs after his release from jail.

Samantha, Vignesh react to Allu Arjun returning home

A video shot by the press on Saturday morning shows Arjun returning to his Jubilee Hills residence after receiving bail. His brother, Allu Sirish, could be seen running towards him to hug him first, followed by his son Ayaan. Soon, his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, holds him close and kisses him, breaking down in an emotional moment.

Samantha posted the video on her Instagram stories, writing, “I am not crying, okay!” with teary-eyed emojis, and tagging Arjun and Sneha with heart and sparkle emojis.

A screengrab of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram stories.

Vignesh also seemed moved by the video, because he wrote while sharing it on his Instagram stories, “Waited to only see this! (heart emoji)” He added, “With heartfelt condolences to the family. Very very unfortunate to go through this @alluarjunonline sir, but the way he handled this was very mature and dignified. (folded hands, heart and trophy emojis).”

A screengrab of Vignesh Shivan's Instagram stories.

Khushbu Sundar also spoke out in support of Arjun, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “Egos, insecurities, power games are played to hide their own short comings and failures. Our dearest Bunny, @alluarjun is above and beyond all of this. More power to you dear. Nothing can hold you back!”

This comes after numerous celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Nani, Nithiin, Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharwanand, Sundeep Kishan, Adivi Sesh, Rahul Ramakrishna and others voiced their support for the actor. Since he returned home, celebrities like Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Nimma Upendra, Vijay Deverakonda and Anand Deverakonda visited him.

What happened

On December 4, Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad with Pushpa 2: The Rule co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, for the premiere of his film. His visit caused hundreds of fans to arrive at the theatre, which resulted in a stampede-like situation that got out of hand.

It led to the death of a woman and hospitalisation of her son. The police have since filed an FIR against Arjun and the theatre's management, arresting them. On Friday, the Telangana High Court granted Arjun a 4-week interim bail after the Nampally Court sent him to a 14-day judicial remand.