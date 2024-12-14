Vijay Deverakonda and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar meet Allu Arjun after his release from jail, greet him with a hug. Watch

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Pushpa 2 The Rule director Sukumar met Allu Arjun on Saturday after his release from Hyderabad jail. Several videos and pictures of the celebrities arriving at Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Why Allu Arjun spent the night in jail even after getting bail? How an 'error' denied Pushpa 2 star his freedom) Vijay Deverakonda and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar met Allu Arjun.

Vijay Deverakonda meets Allu Arjun

In a clip, shared by news agency ANI, Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at Arun's home along with his brother Anand Deverakonda. Vijay was dressed in a blue T-shirt, black trousers and a beanie. He first hugged Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, as the actor was on a call. Vijay then gave Arjun, who had changed to a T-shirt and black pants, a tight hug. All of them then sat together and had a conversation.

Sukumar greets Arjun with a hug

Pushpa 2 The Rule director Sukumar was seen at Arjun's residence in another clip. He was accompanied by film's producers Ravi and Naveen. Arjun was seen having a conversation with him for some time. Arjun was also seen smiling and laughing with Sukumar. The actor next gave Sukumar a hug and held his hand. They then sat outdoors and spoke as the video ended.

About Arjun's arrest, bail

Arjun was released on Saturday morning from the jail where he spent the night after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his latest film. Arjun had to spend Friday night in prison despite the Telangana High Court granting him bail, as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late last night.

Arjun spoke about his arrest for first time

After reaching home, Arjun thanked his followers and others across the country for their love and support and said he is a law-abiding citizen and respects the law. “I’ll cooperate with them, and I’ll do the needful. And very importantly, I would like to give my condolences once again to the family. It ( death of a woman) is very, very unfortunate,” he told the media.

On his arrest, the 42-year-old actor said he believed in the law and respected it. “When the law is taking its course, I should not deal with the case, so I should not talk about it. From a legal standpoint, I would not like to talk about it,” he said. Arjun said it was a challenging time for his family.

What had happened at Pushpa 2 screening

A 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.