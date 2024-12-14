Why Allu Arjun spent the night in jail even after getting bail? How an 'error' denied Pushpa 2 star his freedom

Allu Arjun underwent quite a lot of unscripted drama with his arrest, detention, and bail, all in the space of a few hours on Friday. However, even after the Telangana High Court granted him bail, the actor had to spend the night in jail, all because of an error followed by some red tape. (Also read: 'I'm a law-abiding citizen, will cooperate': Allu Arjun's first statement on release from jail in Pushpa 2 stampede case) Allu Arjun leaves the Chikkadpally Police Station, in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 13, after his arrest. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Why Allu Arjun spent the night in jail

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of his blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. He was first sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Hyderabad and then granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court. As fans converged outside the prison complex in the hope of seeing their hero, their hopes were dashed. It emerged that Arjun would not be released until Saturday morning.

The actor had to spend the night in jail despite the HC relief, as the prison authorities had not received a copy of the bail until late Friday, the jail sources told PTI. Reports said that there was an error in the interim bail order, following which a fresh one was issued, which arrived at the prison late Friday night. Jail authorities noted that the bail copy had to be scrutinized, and hence, the release was not feasible on Friday.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, informed reporters late Friday night about the release, saying, “He (Allu Arjun) will be released tomorrow morning.”

The actor's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, criticised Hyderabad jail authorities for "not complying" with the bail order. Speaking with PTI, Reddy said, “You should question the government and the department why they have not released the accused. The High Court order is very specific. Forthwith, the moment you (prison authorities) receive the order, ( they should) release him. Despite the clear order, they have not released, they have to answer. This is an illegal detention. We will take legal steps.”

Allu Arjun released

Allu Arjun eventually walked out of prison on Saturday morning after the bail order was scrutinised. The actor shared his first statement on the arrest moments after his release. Speaking with reporters outside the jail, the actor said, “I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident.”

He then returned to his home in Jubilee Hills, where he had an emotional reunion with his wife, Sneha Reddy, who broke down upon seeing Arjun.