Allu Arjun's lawyer slams jail authorities for Pushpa 2 star's 'illegal detention' post bail: 'We will take legal steps'

The lawyer of actor Allu Arjun, Ashok Reddy, criticised Hyderabad jail authorities for "not complying" with the bail order granted to the Pushpa 2 star by the Telangana High Court in the Sandhya theatre incident. In a statement to PTI, the lawyer said that his client's detention was illegal and they would 'take legal steps' in response. (Also read: Allu Arjun released after spending night in Hyderabad jail in Pushpa 2 The Rule fan death case)

Allu Arjun's lawyer blasts jail authorities

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the death of a fan in a stampede at the premiere of his recent film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, last week. He got interim bail from the Telangana High Court on Friday evening but the jail authorities did not release him until Saturday morning.

"Order copy of the high court clearly directing the Superintendent of jail to release Allu Arjun forthwith and Superintendent has directed to ensure to release but despite the order...they are not releasing him," his lawyer told ANI.

Speaking with PTI after his client's release, Reddy said “You should question the government and the department why they have not released the accused. The High Court order is very specific. Forthwith, the moment you (prison authorities) receive the order, ( they should) release him. Despite the clear order, they have not released, they have to answer. This is an illegal detention. We will take legal steps.”

Actor Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana, and then subsequently granted interim bail by the High Court. The High Court order placed ₹50,000 bail on the actor.

What is the Sandhya Theatre case

The Sandhya Theatre incident took place on December 4, when Allu Arjun visited the theatre in Hyderabad for a screening of his new movie Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Police have alleged that the actor's certain actions led to the death of Revathi (35) and her son sustaining injuries.

"He came to the theatre, came out from the sunroof of his vehicle and started waving to the public gathered there. This gesture attracted a lot of the public towards the theatre's main gate. At the same time, his private security started pushing people to make way for his vehicle," the police said.

"His team was intimated to take him back citing a large public gathering but they didn't act on it and Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobast was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident," the police added.