Allu Arjun released after spending night in Hyderabad jail in Pushpa 2 The Rule fan death case

After being granted bail by the Telangana High Court in the Sandhya theatre incident, actor Allu Arjun was released from a Hyderabad central jail early on Saturday morning. (Also Read | Mukesh Khanna wants Allu Arjun to play Shaktimaan; criticises Pushpa 2 The Rule) Allu Arjun was granted interim bail on a personal bond of ₹ 50,000.

Allu Arjun released from jail

The actor was seen sitting in his car as he left the jail. Security forces were deployed outside his residence, ahead of his release. Arjun was taken to Chanchalguda Central Jail on Friday after a court sent him to a 14-day remand. Later, the court granted him interim bail on a personal bond of ₹50,000. Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, arrived at the jail to take the actor home.

Allu Arjun's lawyer

Earlier, Arjun's lawyer, Ashok Reddy, criticised Hyderabad jail authorities for "not complying" with the bail order granted to the actor. "Order copy of the high court clearly directing the Superintendent of jail to release Allu Arjun forthwith and Superintendent has directed to ensure to release but despite the order...they are not releasing him," the lawyer said.

What led to Arjun's arrest

On December 4, Arjun and the Pushpa 2 team visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for a screening. Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. A 35-year-old woman died, and her son was hospitalised.

Earlier, police also issued a clarification regarding a letter being circulated in the media requesting police bandobast for December 4 and 5 in connection with the release of his film Pushpa-2.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, said in a statement, "Clarification regarding the letter being circulating in media addressed by Sandhya Cine Enterprise 70 MM to ACP Chikkadpally requesting bandobust on 04/05-12-2024 in connection with release of Pushpa-2. We receive a lot of requests for bandobast, citing visits by some political personalities, film celebrities, religious programs etc., However, it is beyond our resources to provide bandobast for everyevent."