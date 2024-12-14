Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy breaks down, hugs actor as he returns home after spending night in jail. Watch

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, welcomed the actor with a hug as he returned home after spending a night in the Chanchalguda jail. He was in jail in a case related to the death of a fan at the screening of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule last week. (Also Read | Allu Arjun kisses distraught wife Sneha Reddy during arrest; tells police they were wrong to ‘come to his bedroom’) Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy as he returned home.

Sneha welcomes Arjun with a hug

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning, Sneha was seen waiting outside for Arjun. Their children were also seen with her. As soon as Arjun came near her, Sneha gave him a tight hug. She also got emotional after meeting her husband.

Before he was taken by the police on Friday, Arjun was seen kissing a distraught Sneha on the cheek. He held her face too. She was seen standing next to him as he finished his coffee.

What Arjun told media in first statement after release

On Saturday, Arjun also spoke for the first time after his release from jail. Talking to reporters outside the jail, Arjun said, "I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident."

What happened to Arjun

Arjun was released on Saturday morning from the jail. He had to spend Friday night in prison despite the Telangana High Court granting him bail as the authorities had not received a copy of the bail order until late Friday night. "He has been released," Ashok Reddy, his counsel, told reporters at the Chanchalguda prison. Immediately after the release, the actor was driven to his residence and he was seen hugging his family.

The actor's counsel claimed that the prison authorities did not release the actor despite having got the High Court order copy. "You should question the government and the department why they have not released the accused. The High Court order is very specific. Forthwith, the moment you (prison authorities) receive the order, ( they should) release him. Despite the clear order, they have not released, they have to answer. This is an illegal detention. We will take legal steps,” Ashok said.

What led to Arjun's arrest

According to him, Arjun was kept in the jail as a "special category prisoner". The Pushpa actor was arrested from his residence on Friday morning unfolding a day-long dramatic turn of events. After the arrest, he was produced in a local court which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody. However, his lawyers moved the HC and secured interim bail. Arjun was lodged in Chanchalguda prison shortly before the HC spelt its order.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.