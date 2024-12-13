Allu Arjun kisses distraught wife Sneha Reddy during arrest; tells police they were wrong to ‘come to his bedroom’

Actor Allu Arjun was taken into custody by the Telangana police on Friday afternoon. The actor has been arrested in connection to a fan death at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his latest film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Arjun is the fourth person to be arrested in the case. (Also Read: Allu Arjun arrested in connection with death of woman in stampede at Pushpa 2 The Rule screening) Allu Arjun was taken into custody by the Telangana police on Friday.

Allu Arjun’s arrest

Videos taken by those there surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). They show Arjun dressed in Pushpa 2 merchandise and sipping a coffee as he stands with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, brother Allu Sirish, and father, Allu Aravind. The police waited for him to finish his coffee before taking him into custody.

After telling his family not to worry as a worried producer, Bunny Vas spoke on the phone and tried to sort it out; Arjun told the police, “We can go now, sir, I’m done with my coffee.” When the police told him they’d been honouring everything he asked for, he replied, “Sir, you haven’t honoured anything. I told you I wanted to change my clothes and send one person up with me. You’re not wrong to take me in, but it’s too much to come up to my bedroom. That’s not good.”

The video also showed Aravind trying to ride with Arjun in the police vehicle, but the actor and the police do not agree to it. Arjun makes Aravind get out of the police vehicle after he tries to get in and says, “Only I should get whatever credit comes out of this, be it good or bad.” Another video taken during Arjun’s arrest shows him dressed in a plain t-shirt and shorts as numerous policemen accompany him in the lift.

What happened

On December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film with fans. The crowd surge there resulted in a stampede, with a fan named Revathi and her young son asphyxiated in the crowd. She lost her life, and her son has been hospitalised in critical condition. Based on a complaint filed by her family, the police arrested the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre, Arjun is the fourth to be arrested. Since the news broke, Arjun has spoken about the fan death, promising to help the victim’s family financially.