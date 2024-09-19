Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind analyses Bollywood: ‘They are locked between Bandra and Juhu’

Actor Allu Arjun’s father, producer Allu Aravind, analysed the pan-Indian appreciation for south Indian films at the South Indian Film Festival in March, a video of which was shared now by his OTT platform Aha. Talking about his ‘controversial’ take on Bollywood, the filmmaker got candid about what south India is doing right that the north isn’t. (Also Read: Pushpa producer reacts to Pawan Kalyan's comment on portrayal of heroes as smugglers) Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind spoke about Bollywood at South India Film Festival.

Allu Aravind on Bollywood

The producer was asked what was different between the pan-Indian films being made now, like Pushpa: The Rise, and those made in the 80s. He responded, “The gates are opened now. The material is now being received well all over India, including our (south Indian) dubbed films. I have a slightly controversial answer for why their (Hindi) content isn’t working similarly.”

Aravind added that while he has ‘great respect for Bombay filmmakers’, they seem stuck with a particular kind of stories. He said, “Their level of thinking is too good. At the same time, they are somewhere locked between Bandra and Juhu. They’re brought up in Bandra and Juhu, their culture and vision is like that. They need to realise UP and Bihar is also there. Why are films made in Telugu or Tamil being liked in Bihar?”

However, Aravind believes it’s all changing, and the ‘recognition’ south has will no longer hold because the Hindi filmmakers have realised they need to cast a wider net. “Now, I spoke to a couple of people (in the Hindi film industry). I don’t want to name them. They have realised and are trying to make (films for a wider audience). This specific recognition of the south will soon disappear as our Bombay filmmakers also make. I think all-India films will be made by all industries now, whenever they pick up a content and a budget to that regard,” he said.

Allu Aravind’s career

Aravind founded Geetha Arts, a film production and distribution company in 1972. At the same event, he spoke about how his first film was in black and white with live recording, but he soon dabbled in colour with dubbing. His first film was 1974’s Bantrotu Bharya and through the years, he has produced hit films such as Subhalekha, Pelli Sandadi, Master, Jalsa and Magadheera. He’s also the producer of his son’s film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and it’s Hindi remake with Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada. Arjun will soon star in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.