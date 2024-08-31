Pushpa producer reacts to Pawan Kalyan's comment on portrayal of heroes as smugglers

Actor Pawan Kalyan made some comments on the kind of heroes we celebrate today earlier this month that the internet thought was an indirect dig at Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Pushpa, recently clarified at a press meet why he thinks it wasn’t a comment on his film. (Also Read: Fans call Allu Arjun ‘down to earth’ after his low-key appearance at a cafe) Pawan Kalyan recently made comments that were thought to be about Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj.

‘Pawan Kalyan was speaking in a different context’

Ravi recently attended a press conference to promote the sequel of Mathu Vadalara in Hyderabad when he was asked about Pawan’s supposed comments on the film. He replied, “Pawan Kalyan garu was speaking in a different context. But people thought he was talking about the film. His stature is different, and he wouldn’t say anything negative that affects the film industry. He said something in the flow that has no connection to Pushpa.”

The producer also clarified that despite constant rumours of postponement, Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, will be released in theatres on December 6. “Pushpa 2 has come out well. By the end of September, we’ll finish work on the second half of the film. By November, the film will be ready for release on December 6. There’s a lot of speculation surrounding it now, but we’re definite about the release date,” he added.

What Pawan Kalyan had said

Earlier this month, Pawan spoke about working with the Forest Minister of Karnataka, Eshwar B Khandre. He reflected on Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 Kannada film Gandhaha Gudi while discussing how the heroes we celebrate have changed throughout the years.

“Around 40 years ago, a hero was someone who safeguards the forest. And now, the hero is someone who cuts away at the forest and is a smuggler. Current cinema, which I’m also a part of, and I struggle to do such films, because are we sending the right message?” Pawan said, adding, “A cultural shift happened, which was interesting. What I couldn’t do in reel life, I wish to do in real life through politics.”

Upcoming work

Pawan was recently made the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He has given his nod to Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG. All the films are yet to be completed and will go back on floors when Pawan is free from his political duties.

Arjun has given the nod to some directors, but the films are yet to go on floors. It remains to be seen which film he will shoot once Pushpa 2: The Rule releases.